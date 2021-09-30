PHOTO: Deepika Padukone slays in khaki pants for dinner night in Mumbai; Don’t miss her million dollar smile

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz industry, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actor was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi in an upscale locality of the city. It seems that the Om Shanti Om fame went for a dinner night at a posh restaurant in Khar, Mumbai. Deepika, who is known for her elegance and poise, once again stunned the fashion police with her chic style game.

The Bajirai Mastani actor paired a cream full sleeve body-tight top with comfy khaki pants. The Bollywood actor has never been afraid to experiment with styling and even after all these years she still manages to give major fashion inspo to her followers. She matched the quirky look with a brown statement purse and similar heels. Sleek hair tied in a neat bun completed the entire look of the star. However, her million dollar smile is what absolutely stole the show.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of 83 alongside husband . She will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. In addition to this, rumour mills has it that the shooting of her actioner Pathan alongside will also commence soon.

