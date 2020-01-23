PHOTO: Deepika Padukone wows in an all white ensemble; Matches stilettos with her outfit

Deepika Padukone steps into an all white ensemble and shares stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram handle.

's love for monochrome ensembles has become evident in her recent outings. After treating our eyes with her all-black Gauchere ensemble on Day 2 of the event held in Davos, Deepika is back to wow us once again, giving us a glimpse of her all-white attire. The actress recently attended the Crystal Awards hosted in Davos city, Switzerland where she not only won hearts for her brave speech on mental health awareness but also impressed the fashion police with her style. The actress opted for a lush purple dress on day 1 followed with a rich black ensemble on the second day. She wore a Gauchere dress layered with a black overcoat and matched it with a pair of heels.

While the actress already left us gushing over her look from the first two days of the event, a few hours ago Deepika shared another picture of herself where she is dressed in all white. DP wore a pantsuit topped with a white blazer, perfect to kill the chill in Switzerland's biting cold weather. Her long sleeves and fancy collar added drama to her three-piece pantsuit. She chose a pair of statement earrings to style her look and opted for neutral-toned makeup. She highlighted her doe eyes with a thin black eyeliner.

Deepika matched her attire with white stilettos. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and kept the look plain yet colossal. It wouldn't be wrong to call Deepika as one of the most fashionable actresses in B-Town. Be it a casual day out or a day at the event, Deepika has a perfect OOTD for every occasion. Giving us another look to steal, Deepika shared these pictures on her Instagram story a few hours ago.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone looks all things stunning and classy in an all black outfit; view PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Read More