PIC: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's carfie from Citadel sets is so very golden; See Nick Jonas' reaction

Global icon Jonas is quite the social media star. Apart from impressing audiences worldwide with her performances on both the big and small screens, Priyanka also has a huge fan base in the virtual world. The actress keeps an active presence on social media, where she often treats netizens to glimpses of her life – on both personal and professional fronts. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka posted a selfie, or rather a ‘carfie’ on the gram.

Priyanka Chopra took to the photo-sharing-app and posted a selfie from a car, hence the wordplay on ‘carfie’. In the picture, she can be seen clicking a mirror selfie, while she’s inside a car, presumably on the sets of her upcoming show, Citadel. Needless to mention, Priyanka looks absolutely gorgeous, and her golden sunglasses take her style game several notches higher. Posting the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Hadn’t posted a #carfie in a while #citadel”. As soon as she shared the selfie on the gram, her post was flooded with likes and comments from fans.

Apart from the many reactions from netizens, was a sweet reaction from Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas as well. Nick was totally swooned by wifey Priyanka’s selfie and he left a heart-eye emoji in the comments section.