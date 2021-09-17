PHOTO: Dia Mirza finally shares FIRST pic with son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi; Says ‘our story has just begun’

Dia Mirza stepped into the new phase of her life after giving birth to her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on July 14. Ever since she announced this wonderful news, fans were eager to see the picture of her newborn Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actress kept giving us glimpses of Avyaan every now and then but finally, the diva has shared the first full picture with her son and we are left in complete awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle Dia Mirza posted a black and white sketch picture of her and her baby. In the picture, she can be seen standing and holding her toddler in her arms as he seems to be busy taking his nap. We bet this beautiful picture will melt your hearts away. Dia can be seen wearing a long maxi dress and Avyaan is dressed in a cap and looks adorably cute. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021”.

Take a look:

The moment Dia Mirza posted this picture, fans started pouring in love in the comments section. From posting heart emojis to love-struck emojis, fans looked super excited.

Many celebrities too took to the comments section to shower love. Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Mallika Dua, , Amruta Arora and others posted heart emojis. While Diana Penty wrote, “Avyaan, you champion”.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai home in February this year. She posted pictures from the wedding on Instagram, and wrote a heart-felt note that read, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

