PHOTO: Disha Patani cuddles up with her dog Goku on a lazy afternoon and it is pawfect

Disha Patani poses with her pet dog Goku for a picture as they cuddle up on a lazy afternoon.

adds to the list of B-Town pet lovers as we find her enjoying most of her time with her pet dogs Bella and Goku. The pet mom also loves her cat and often shares pictures on social media. Be it chilling at home or stepping out to hit the salon, Disha's pets accompany her everywhere. Besides gymming and acting, petting animals seems to be one of Disha's other hobbies. The Malang actress seems to be in awe of her pets and her social media handle is full of their pawfect pictures!

Just a while ago, Disha posted a super cute picture of herself with her doggo Goku and it is all things cute. Disha is cuddling with her pet on a lazy afternoon and it is surely the cutest thing on the internet today. Her dog's name has a little Dragon Ball Z reference as Goku was the protagonist and one of the Z warriors of the animated series who saved the Earth from the clutches of the evil. Disha and Goku look super cute in the picture as the actress poses with the little munchkin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Malang's success, Disha is gearing up for starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on May 22, 2020. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina and speculations about her being roped in opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villain too are doing rounds in the internet.

