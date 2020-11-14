PHOTO: Disha Patani flaunts her fit body as she kickstarts her weekend by working out at the gym in Maldives

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her wherein she can be seen flaunting her fit body at a gym.

It is no secret that actress is a fitness enthusiast. Be it at a vacation or while being at work, Disha always indulges in workout session. The actress, who is currently in the Maldives, has been keeping her fans updated with pictures from her vacation. Today, Disha has taken to her Instagram story to share a gorgeous picture of her wherein she can be seen flaunting her fit body at a gym. The actress can be seen sporting a bright yellow athleisure in the same.

On Friday, the Baaghi 2 actress shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black swimsuit. Disha also posted a stunning selfie, in which she can be seen wearing oversized sunglasses. The diva has been also posting from beautiful locales of Maldives.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest pictures here:

Reportedly, Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is also in Maldives these days. Even Tiger has been sharing pictures from his holiday.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have worked together several times. They first shared screen space in the music video Befikra. The duo later co-starred in Baaghi 2 in 2018. Earlier this year, the beautiful actress featured with Tiger Shroff in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me.

Further, Disha will next be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

