PHOTO: Disha Patani flaunts her toned abs as she completes a workout session at home amid COVID 19 lockdown

Disha Patani has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she flaunts her toned abs post a workout session. Check out the picture.

As the entire country is under lockdown, people have resorted to various means for keeping themselves occupied while in home-quarantine. Be it cooking food or be it playing games together, people are making the most of this period spending time with their families and loved ones. In the midst of all this, many of them haven’t given up on their fitness regime and are working out within the vicinity of their homes. also happens to be one of them.

The actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to set major fitness goals for others. She flaunts her well-toned abs post her workout session in the picture. Disha looks amazing in a white bralette, oranges shorts, and a blue and white jacket as she poses for the camera while giving a quirky expression. Despite being sans makeup, her skin is glowing as seen in the picture that further adds to her beauty.

Check out Disha Patani’s latest post below:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be teaming up with for the second time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after the 2019 movie Bharat. She will be then seen in KTina which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Disha will be teaming up with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in Ek Villain 2 which will be directed by Mohit Suri. The actress had a stellar start this year with Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and we are waiting for more!

