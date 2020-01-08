PHOTO: Disha Patani looks breathtaking as she flaunts her pink glitter eye look; Check it out

Disha Patani has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sporting a pink glitter eye look. Check out her latest picture.

is currently one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The gorgeous beauty made her debut with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which she was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Despite being just a few movies old, Disha has been able to carve a niche for herself in the filmy world. Her last release of 2019 is the and starrer Bharat in which she played a significant role.

The Baaghi 2 actress is frequently active on social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, the Malang actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she showcased her pink glitter eye look. We can clearly get a glimpse of Disha’s impeccable style in this picture wherein she is seen wearing a light pink – coloured outfit. Her hair is left open and she completes her look with a glossy pink lip color that makes her look beautiful.

Check out the latest picture of Disha Patani below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be collaborating with Salman Khan once again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after Bharat. The movie is scheduled for a 2020 release and is directed by Prabhu Deva. A few days back, Disha was also spotted on the sets of Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff and in the lead roles. If media reports are to be believed, Disha will be making a special appearance in the movie. She will also be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang.

