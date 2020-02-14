PHOTO: Disha Patani showers Tiger Shroff's mom with love on Valentine's Day; Ayesha is all hearts for it

Tiger shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff thanks Disha Patani for a beautiful Valentine's day gift and calls the actress her fellow twin.

Tiger Shroff's mom received a beautiful gift this morning. surprised Ayesha Shroff with a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day and the latter is all hearts for it. A few days ago, Disha and Ayesha Shroff were found bonding at director Ahmed Khan and wife Shaira's anniversary party. The two women seem to enjoy each other's company. The gift hamper sent by Disha comprised roses - white and shades of pink and a couple of cute teddy bears. It also consisted of metallic red balloons that read love.

An elated Ayesh Shroff took to Instagram a while ago to thank 'her fellow twin' Disha for the warm gesture. "The cuuuuutest valentine from my fellow twin!!!! thaaaaaank you deeeeeeshu!! @dishapatani", she wrote along with heart and flower emoticons. In her reply, Disha commented on her post writing, "Love you aunty" with a number of heart emojis. Check out the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha's recent release Malang hit the screens and received a roaring applause from the netizens. The actress is now gearing up for her film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite . The film teams up Disha and Salman for the second time after their hit song Slow Motion from Bharat. She will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

