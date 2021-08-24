PHOTO: Find out Richa Chadha’s hilarious theory on why Ali Fazal is her soulmate; Don't miss actor’s reaction

On Tuesday evening, Richa Chadha shared a picture with her boyfriend Ali Fazal along with a funny caption. The lovebirds looked stunning together as they posed on a sofa together. In the photograph, Richa donned a stunning yellow lehenga, while Ali looked dashing in an ethnic outfit. The two of them were seen sharing a beautiful laugh as they got clicked. Taking to her caption, Richa joked she realised that they are ‘soulmates’ after they burst out laughing at the same time when the ‘sofa made fart sounds’.

“When you realise you are soulmates cuz you both LOLd together when the sofa made fart sounds @alifazal9,” Richa wrote in her Instagram post. Soon after she shared the hilarious theory, Ali rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Hahahaha.. love ya partner.” Scores of fans showered love on Richa’s sweet post. “Best couple in the universe,” one wrote. Another said, “Shayad ise hi made for each other kahete hai (Maybe this is what you call ‘made for each other’).” A third one said, “You both hahaa, mubarak ho”. Many others left laughing emoticon on her post.

Ali and Richa have recently shifted together in their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. According to sources, Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in mid-2020 but the COVID situation pushed their plans away and there is no official marriage announcement yet. Ali and Richa worked together for the first time in the 2013 cult comedy Fukrey and then appeared again in Fukrey Returns. On the work front, Richa and Ali Fazal launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.