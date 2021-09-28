PHOTO: Gauri Khan reveals what sons Aryan Khan and AbRam's 'boys night out' looks like

and 's three children, Aryan Khan, and AbRam, often take social media by storm with their photos. Whether it is their family photos or paparazzi snaps, the trio definitely receive attention from their followers as well as SRK's fans. On Tuesday, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of her eldest and youngest son.

The heartwarming snap shows her youngest son AbRam sitting adorably in Aryan's lap. Gauri revealed that's what a boys night out looks like. The duo can be seen playing games on AbRam's iPad. While Aryan can be seen playing, AbRam simply looks on. The photo seems to be a throwback picture as Gauri had earlier also shared a similar snap.

Sharing the photo, Gauri captioned it, "Boys night out… @___aryan___." Gauri's friends Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Gauri Khan's post below:

Earlier this week, was spotted in the city as he stepped out for an event. The 23-year-old looked uber cool as he was seen donning a black denim jacket with blue denim jeans and white shoes. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped the same evening after a dubbing session in the city.

Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, Aryan continues to maintain a low profile on social media. On the other hand, Suhana, who is currently studying in New York, often keeps her followers updated via her photos.

