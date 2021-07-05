PHOTO: Ira Khan drops cryptic post about 'next review' amid Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's separation announcement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation recently after 15 years of marriage.

Superstar surprised everyone on July 3 Saturday by announcing his divorce from his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran were married for 15 years and have decided to co-parent their son Azaad. Kiran has also directed Aamir Khan in her debut directorial venture called ‘Dhobi Ghat’ which came out in 2011. The couple announced their separation via a statement. Soon after that, Aamir’s daughter Ira shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Ira took to her Instagram and shared a photo where she is lying down on the bed wearing a blue tank top and made an expression by raising her eyebrows.

Ira Khan captioned the photos as, “Next review tomorrow!” she added, “What’s it going to be?” leaving her fans to wonder about what might her post signify. Aamir Khan was first married to his wife Reena with whom he had two children Ira and Junaid. Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce with a statement, excerpt of the statement that read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

Take a look at the post:

Post their separation, the couple made an appearance in the video together and spoke about their divorce. Aamir said, “We know you are sad, shocked and unhappy from the news. But we just want to tell you that we are still one family. Our relation may have changed but we will remain together. Paani Foundation is like our child just as Azad.” He further urged his fans to pray for their happiness. To note, the couple has described their divorce as the start of a "new journey".

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

