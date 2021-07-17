PHOTOS: Ira Khan shares peek into ‘picture perfect’ moment with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and beau Nupur Shikhare's social media PDA is unmissable. Scroll below to see.

’s daughter Ira Khan treated her followers with super cute pictures with her beau Nupur Shikhare. Taking to her Instagram handle, the star kid dropped a series of pictures and wrote, "He's such a dramebaaz." She added the hashtags #love, #cuddles and #happypill to her post. The couple’s social media PDA is surely getting cuter every day. Soon after Ira posted the photographs, Nupur reacted in the cutest way possible.

In the comments section of Ira's post, he wrote, “Dramebaaz ? Who? Me? Nooooo... No.. nooooooo... Me? Nooooo... No... Ok may be but I love you na." We are having a tough time deciding what we like more about the post, the pictures Ira shared, or Nupur's comment. The picture also grabbed the actor Siddharth Menon’s attention. “Aww”, he wrote. Ira’s followers also dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Ira and Nupur often post pictures of each other on their social media handles.

Take a look:

The duo made their relationship official in February this year during Valentine's week. Ira shared several photos with Nupur and said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

A few years back, Ira made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead. She is the daughter of Aamir Khan from his marriage to Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid, who is working on becoming an actor.

