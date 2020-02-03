PHOTO: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the weather as she strikes a pose for the camera

Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying the winter weather. Check out the latest picture of the Takht actress.

The very beautiful Janhvi Kapoor is all over the news and social media most of the time despite being just one film old. The way in which the promising actress carries herself is another reason for her popularity. Be it saree, gym wear, party gown or casual dress, Janhvi pulls off everything with perfection and her pictures and videos are proof for the same. The actress recently jetted off to meet her sister who is currently studying abroad.

A day back, Janhvi had shared a picture with Khushi on her Instagram handle in which the two sisters were seen cuddling each other. Now, the Roohi Afzana actress has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying the winter weather there. Janhvi is seen wearing a silver coloured jacket teamed up with a pair of maroon coloured jeggings and brown boots as she poses for the camera. She also sports a cute beanie cap.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor cuddles sister Khushi Kapoor with a huge glee on her face as they pose for a photo; Check Out)

On the work front, Janhvi has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up this year. One of them happens to be Roohi Afzana in which she has been paired up opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be then seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 which also features newbie Lakshya. Janhvi is a part of the much talked about biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress also has ’s Takht and Mr. Lele lined up in her kitty.

Credits :Instagram

Read More