PHOTO: Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional as she remembers mom Sridevi; Says 'Miss you everyday'

Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother Sridevi through the medium of an emotional Instagram post. The Dhadak actress also shared a throwback picture along with it.

Veteran actress left the entire nation in tears when she passed away in February 2018. Her death was considered to be a deep loss for the Bollywood film industry. Moreover, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and were completely shattered post her untimely demise. Many times, Janhvi has spoken openly about how close she was with her mother and how much she misses her every single day. The Dhadak actress has once again spoken about the same.

For the unversed, Janhvi has recently shared a throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with Sridevi. The mother-daughter duo look content as the two of them hug each other while lying on the sofa. Janhvi seems to be quite emotional while sharing this post as she adds a rather heartfelt caption that reads, “Miss you every day.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest Instagram post below:

Well, one thing is for sure that Sridevi Ji would have been very proud of Janhvi if she would have been alive today. As we all know, Janhvi mesmerized everyone in her very first movie Dhadak with her acting prowess. She is also known for her impeccable style statements, so much so that people end up comparing her to Sridevi herself! On the professional front, Janhvi has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up that include Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, and Mr. Lele.

