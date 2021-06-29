  1. Home
PHOTO: John Abraham’s unseen pic with wife Priya Abraham & their pet is the sweetest thing you'll see today

Recently, a picture of John Abraham and his wife Priya Abraham surfaced along with their dog. Read on to know more.
98480 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 09:24 am
John Abraham and Priya Abraham PHOTO: John Abraham’s unseen pic with wife Priya Abraham & their pet is the sweetest thing you'll see today (Pic Credit- Bailey and Sia Abraham Instagram)
When it comes to the couples of B-town, John Abraham and Priya Abraham are known to make quite an appearance. The couple is not often spotted as they rarely go to any social events or parties and prefer to keep a low profile. However, when John makes an appearance with his wife Priya, they make sure it makes some noise in the town. The couple makes head turns when they step out together. Recently, Pinkvilla got its hands on some unseen pictures of the couple together along with their pet dog. 

The 'Desi Boyz’ star can be seen sporting an all-black outfit whereas Priya is looking gorgeous in a white top with black shorts and completed her look with matching shoes. With the couple can be seen with their furry friend, a cute Doberman. John Abraham and Priya got married back in 2014 in an intimate wedding. John officiated the wedding on Twitter by tweeting “John and Priya Abraham". There had been rumors that the couple had split up, however, John cleared the air and announced that they were together. 

Take a look at the picture-

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 Meanwhile, John is next going to be seen in Siddharth Anand's film ‘Pathan’, in which he will share screen space for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, John has Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the key parts in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns.' The actor will also be seen in upcoming films like ‘Attack’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. John was previously seen with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Also Read: John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal drops throwback pic of them twinning in black; Fans wish 'happy anniversary'

Credits :Bailey and Sia Abraham Instagram

Anonymous 1 day ago

He married an ugly mouse

Anonymous 1 day ago

God Bless The Family.

Anonymous 1 day ago

He’s so handsome

Anonymous 2 days ago

Can’t believe he used to be all over bipasha calling her bips and then suddenly moved on with this lady.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bipasha was way too pretty for this awful man

Anonymous 2 days ago

Do you even hear yourself?