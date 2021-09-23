PHOTO: Kajol shares adorable glimpse with mother Tanuja on her birthday, says ‘lucky to be your daughter’

Kajol is on cloud nine today as the veteran actress and her mother Tanuja turned 78 today. To mark her birthday her elder daughter, Kajol took to her official Instagram handle and posted a special video of her mom. The clip featured old pictures of Tanuja with her family. The Dilwale actress also shared pictures with her mother and younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Along with an adorable video, Kajol wrote, “ The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mommy. Happy Birthday.” Kajol also dropped a picture with Tanishaa kissing their mom and wrote, “Happy happy birthday .... celebrations continue ..” Scores of fans rushed to the comment section and wished the veteran actress a Happy Birthday. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also treated her fans with glimpses of Tanuja’s birthday celebrations. Apart from Kajol, Tanuja’s younger daughter Tanishaa also posted a special video of her mom on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Tanisha shared a short clip of Tanuja sitting in her night suit on a sofa. She added, 'Hey Birthday girl' on the video.

On the professional front, there were speculations that Kajol was roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Clearing the air, the actress said, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.” Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.