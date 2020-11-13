PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut calls sister Rangoli Chandel the 'ghee to her fire' as the siblings head back to Manali

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable photo with her sister Rangoli Chandel from their brother Aksht Ranaut and Ritu's grand wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

and Rangoli Chandel were in Udaipur since the past few days celebrating their brother Aksht Ranaut and Ritu's big, fat Indian wedding. Taking to Twitter, the sisters flooded fans with gorgeous pictures of the family celebrating the special occasion with fervour and excitement while donning traditional attires that we want to steal ASAP. Now, it's time for the siblings to head back to their hometown Manali.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana revealed that she and Rangoli are now heading back to Himachal Pradesh from Udaipur to attend the Dham food festival, which is being organised by their parents. Moreover, Kangy made sure to give a shoutout to her sister by not only sharing a beautiful picture of the duo clicked during Akhst and Ritu's wedding festivities but the 33-year-old actress also shared a sweet message for her sister calling Rangoli the 'ghee' to her 'fire'.

Check out Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel's cute snap from Aksht Ranaut and Ritu's Udaipur wedding celebrations below:

I can see any impossible dream everyone can oppose me but when she looks at me with that gleam in her eyes I know it will be done. Ghee to my fire, my sister Rangoli, thank you, lovely time we had in Udaipur now heading home to attend Dham being organised by my parents pic.twitter.com/C6O2vI2FIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 13, 2020

Pretty sisters, indeed!

Kangana tweeted, "I can see any impossible dream everyone can oppose me but when she looks at me with that gleam in her eyes I know it will be done. Ghee to my fire, my sister Rangoli, thank you, lovely time we had in Udaipur now heading home to attend Dham being organised by my parents," along with a rose emoticon.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram caption, Rangoli had praised Kangana for spending lavishly on Aksht and Ritu's wedding as she shared, "I know many superstars who will do this kind of regal destination wedding for themselves, I don’t know anyone who will do this for her/his sibling.... not only she spent crores but incessantly worked on each and every detail for more than a year."

