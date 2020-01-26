PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut celebrates with her team on being felicitated with the Padma Shri award

Kangana Ranaut cuts a cake with her team and celebrates being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

is known for her acclaimed performances in films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Judgementall Hai Kya, Tanu Weds Manu and more. The actress started off as a newbie with no filmy connections in the industry yet she managed to carve a niche for herself. Recognising her art, the Government of India recently announced Kangana as one of the bearers of the prestigious Padma Shri award. A total of 118 eminent personalities from the fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science, and engineering have been awarded the prestigious accolade out of which Kangana Ranaut, , Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, and Suresh Wadkar belong from the entertainment industry.

On hearing the announcement, Kangana shared a video of herself on her social media handle, thanking the Government for conferring her with the steemed title. Recently, Kangana Ranaut also celebrated the big news with her upcoming film Thalaivi's team. The actress cut a big cake with her entire crew. After being awarded for her incredible performances, the actress is all set to deliver another two masterpieces in the near future. Her film Panga, where Kangana plays the role of a 32-year-old mother who gets back to her favourite sport Kabaddi and breaks the stereotypes around age and gender, hit the screens on January 24. The film is being hailed by the critics and the audience and now Kangana is gearing up for her next release Thalaivi.

Stepping into the shoes of political stalwart J.Jayalalithaa, Kangana is all set to pay tribute to the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in her upcoming film Thalaivi. From nailing the prosthetics to rehearsing for her grand dance number, getting the nuances of her character right, Kangana is all set to prove that a good script can work wonders despite being a female-oriented film. The actress will also be seen playing the femme fatale in her upcoming film Dhaakad. The actioner is slated for Diwali 2020 release.

Credits :Instagram

