PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut dresses her traditional best as she attends her cousin's engagement in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut had recently gone to attend the cousin's engagement in Himachal Pradesh. Check out her latest picture.

The very beautiful is known for her brilliant choice of skills and amazing portrayal of characters in all her movies. The Panga actress never fails to impress us with her stellar performances. Be it a playing a crazy wife in Tanu Weds Manu Returns to portraying the role of a brave queen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana has nailed it all and there is no doubt about it. The actress is also known for her unique style statements.

Kangana is known to be very close to her family members and is often spotted spending time with them. Recently, a picture of the Thalaivi actress has become viral on social media in which she can be seen posing with her brother Aksht Ranaut and his fiancé. The three of them had recently gone to attend their cousin’s engagement in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana looked ethereal in a black salwar kameez teamed up with a maroon colored dupatta and matching jewellery.

Check out the picture of Kangana Ranaut with her brother and his fiancé below:

On the professional front, Kangana is currently gearing up for her next movie Panga which happens to be a sports drama. She will be seen alongside Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Kangana will be then seen in the much talked – about biopic titled Thalaivi in which she portrays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Apart from that, Kangana has one more movie lined up which is Dhaakad.

