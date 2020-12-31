PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut puts her MASSIVE footwear collection on display as she hopes to enter 2021 like a Queen

Kangana Ranaut reveals she has been busy cleaning her closet. The actress gave a glimpse of her clean-up session and displayed her footwear collection. She also revealed her hopes for 2021.

Off late, has been busy as a bee. On one hand, the actress has been busy with her upcoming movies, Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas. On the other, she was recently seen out and about in Mumbai recently, visiting Siddhivinayak Temple and Mumba Devi. As the year comes to an end, Kangana took to her social media handle and revealed she has also been busy with cleaning her closet. The actress revealed she has been on the cleaning spree she's got back home and shared a picture of the same.

In the photo, the Panga star was seen seated on the floor surrounded by an array of footwear. Kangana had her back against the camera while she was busy cleaning an item from her cupboard when the shot was taken. From high heels to shoes and high boots, Kangana put her collection on full display. Fans also got a sneak-peek into her closets full of clothes. Kangana shared the picture with a profound caption and expressed her wish to walk into the upcoming year like a queen.

"Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen," she said. Check out her picture below:

Looking back at the year, Kangana had been in the news for various reasons. This includes the release of her movie Panga, her stand on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and her take on several political issues, including the farmer protest.

