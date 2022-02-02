PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut thanks Nawazuddin Siddiqui for hosting Tiku Weds Sheru team at his new home.

Kangana Ranaut made heads turn and the paparazzi went gaga when she arrived on Tuesday night at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new home for a housewarming party. Not just Kangana, Nazauddin had invited the main cast of Tiku Weds Sheru for the party which also includes co-star Avneet Kaur. Kangana looked simply stunning in a crisp white saree and full glam makeup.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a photo with Nawazauddin from the party and thanked the actor for hosting the team of Tiku Weds Sheru. In the picture, Kangana and Nawazauddin can be seen standing against the backdrop of a famous painting. Sharing the photo, the Dhaakad actress wrote, "@nawazuddinsiddiqui sir hosted team #tikuwedssdheru at his new bungalow last night..thank you for the lovely evening sir."

The actress' part look was a big hit as she stepped out in a head-to-toe white look. Kangana paired her white saree with a set of pearls around her neck and opted for a bold red lip. To complete her look, she wore white shoes and carried a chic brown bag.

