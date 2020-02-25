PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan have a big laugh; Karan Johar's expression hints the joke is on him

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan laugh their heart out and give each other a high-five. Karan Johar gives a priceless expression and looks like the joke is on him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the quirkiest actresses in B-Town. She has the best tongue in cheek comments to say and Bebo has proved the same time and again. Adding to the list of quirky divas, we also have Vidya Balan's name. Her candid interviews, prompt replies and her confidence is not unknown to us. Wonder what happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan teamed up for a witty exchange?

Here's a picture from the 65th Filmfare Awards where Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan are seen having a big laugh. The two ladies give each other a high five. Manish Malhotra tries to hold back his laughter while 's expression suggests that the joke is on him. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been good friends for ages now and they are often seen pulling each other's leg and this picture looks like one of their fun banters.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have collaborated for six projects together. It all began with Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham wherein Kareena played the role of Poo which became a rage in social media. While Karan Johar directed K3G, he has bankrolled five other films featuring Bebo. Kurbaan, We Are Family, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Good Newzz make up for the other 5 films done by Kareena and Karan together.

Read More