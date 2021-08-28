PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and gang kick off Saturday night in style
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang are pretty tight knit and they are often seen hanging out and partying with each other. This weekend is no different, as Kareena and the entire gang – actresses Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora have kicked off Saturday night in style as they catch up with each other. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to Instagram a few moments back and shareda stunning picture featuring her ‘forever girls’ and it’s all things awesome.
Take a look:
Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
