PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor cuddle up for a click & shell out major BFF goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor pose for a cute click and shell out major bff goals.

Kareena Kapoor, Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora's friendship is one of a kind in B-Town. One for all, all for one, the group of ladies is there for each other through thick and thin. Be it someone's birthday or a casual get together, these BFFS are never too busy to catch up with each other. Their bond is quite evident on social media as the ladies are often seen spending a gala time together, the kind that will leave you wanting to head out for a girls' night out right away!

Recently, Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday. Like every year, sissy Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt got together to ring in her 42nd. Just a while ago, Malaika shared a picture from their late-night shenanigans and it is too adorable to miss. All the ladies cuddled up for the photo. Kareena and Karisma kissed the birthday girl Amrita's cheeks while Mailaika and Mallika made the same gesture and they are shelling out major BFF goals. Check it out:

"only love #februarylove ... lolo,bebo ,Amu,Malliks,malla", Malaika captioned her post and it definitely reminds us of our college days when we hung out together with our gang of girls. Malaika stunned in a silver dress while Kareena opted for an animal print ensemble. Karisma was seen in a black polka dot attire and the birthday girl Amrita wore a short black dress.

Credits :Instagram

