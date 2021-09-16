PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a blissful moment from her tropical getaway ahead of birthday

Looks like it’s vacation time for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family. Kareena, , and their kids Taimur and Jeh were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport before they jetted off to a holiday destination ahead of the actress’ birthday. For the unversed, Kareena will be clocking another year on the 21st of September. And a few moments back, Kareena took to her social media handle and shared a stunning monochrome selfie from her beach vacation.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful picture with her fans. The photograph looks quite soothing, and induces a sense of calm with the soft black and white effect. From the looks of it, it can be presumed that Kareena is enjoying her time on a beach ahead of her birthday. In the selfie, Kareena can be seen flashing a bright smile while she sits on a beach. Palm trees, a water body, thatched roofs and the sand from the beach peek from behind her. She can be seen donning a loose shirt with her damp hair kept open on one side. Sharing the photo, Kareena wished her Instagram fans ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Kareena had shared a couple more pictures from her tropical getaway. In the first picture, she could be seen wearing a neon top and a big colorful hat that covered her face. She even teased her fans and asked them to guess who is behind the hat. In the other photo, Kareena gave fans a proper glimpse of the beach in front of her, while she rested in the shade.

Kareena and Saif and their kids had celebrated the latter’s birthday in August in the Maldives this year. The beautiful pictures from their vacation soon went viral on the internet.

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stopped by CISF officer at the Airport security gate; VIDEO inside