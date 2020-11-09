PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on cousin Nitasha Nanda and calls her 'everyone's angel'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a photo with her cousin Nitasha Nanda on her birthday. She sent out good wishes and love to her cousin on her special day.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been using her social media handle actively since her debut on Instagram in March 2020. The gorgeous star often shares her work updates along with cute photos of Taimur Ali Khan, and other family members on her social media handle. Not just this, the Laal Singh Chaddha star ensures she wishes her close ones on social media too and speaking of this, today, Kareena sent out birthday wishes to her cousin, Nitasha Nanda on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a cute photo with her cousin Nitasha and sent her good wishes on her birthday. Not just this, Kareena even called her 'everyone's angel' as she showered her with love. In the photo, soon-to-be mom could be seen sitting on a couch with her cousin Nitasha right next to her. The two gorgeous ladies could be seen smiling away as they posed next to each other.

Kareena shared the photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Tashuuuuu... love you lots... everyone’s angel... Big hug @nandanitasha." The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen clad in a pink maxi dress with her hair tied up while Nitasha is seen clad in a green tee with jeans.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time at home amid her pregnancy. However, a day back, she stepped out to shoot for her radio show and left everyone in awe of her pregnancy glow. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

