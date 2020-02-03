PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in yellow saree; Taimur Ali Khan dons blue sherwani at Armaan Jain's wedding

Kareena Kapoor dons a yellow saree for cousin Armaan Jain's pre-wedding ceremony while baby boy Taimur Ali Khan looks super cute in blue sherwani.

Childhood sweethearts Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are all set to tie the knot. The wedding shenanigans have already begun and we see get a sneak peek into the Kapoor shaadi through pictures shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Recently, we saw elder sister Karisma Kapoor stun in a red traditional ensemble dancing her heart out at cousin's sangeet ceremony and we were wondering where's Bebo?

Just a while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan's picture from Armaan Jain's pre-wedding ceremony hit the internet and we can't take our eyes off! Kareena stunned in a yellow saree with baby boy Taimur leaving the on-lookers gushing over him as he donned a blue sherwani at the sangeet ceremony. Kareena clubbed a golden sleeveless blouse with a pastel yellow saree and wore a pair of statement earrings to enhance her look. She styled her hair in a neat bun and wore a bindi on her forehead. Check out the picture:

Baby boy Taimur looked nothing less than a bundle of cuteness in a dark blue sherwani teamed with white pyjamas and white sports shoes. The little munchkin has got looks to die for! His cute expressions and long hair leave the crowd saying aww-dorable! Meanwhile, masi Karisma Kapoor's outfits were nothing less. The actress stunned in shades of yellow and red on the Mehendi and sangeet ceremony respectively.

Credits :Instagram

