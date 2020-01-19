PHOTO: Karisma Kapoor flaunts her sweater weather look; dons a pink jumper

Karisma Kapoor flaunts her pink sweater as she poses on a winter evening.

Despite being away from films, Karisma Kapoor has not let her glam depart. The actress continues to look gorgeous and give other starlets a run for their money. Karisma's last silver screen appearance was back in 2012 in Dangerous Ishq, however, the actress is still very confident on camera and loves to get clicked. Karisma is an avid social media user and seems to have her Instagram game on point. Often, the actress blesses our feed with her beautiful pictures and videos.

Karisma's latest post is proof that the actress still keeps oomph and style in handy. Recently, she shared a picture as she soaked the sun on a winter evening. Karisma looked all ready for the sweater weather as she posed in a pink jumper. Pretty and poise would be an understatement for Karisma as she looks undescribable is pink! "Chilly mumbai evenings #nofilter", Karisma captioned her picture.

Check it out:

With minimal makeup and her open tresses, Karisma totally stunned like a diva. She opted for neutral makeup and pink lip shade matching her sweater's colour and we're sure the girls are making a note of it, all set to recreate Karisma's look.

Credits :Instagram

