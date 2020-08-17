  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Karisma Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in his quarantine birthday celebration

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16, 2020. The actor and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have also been joined by Karisma Kapoor in the celebration.
Mumbai
PHOTO: Karisma Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in his quarantine birthday celebrationPHOTO: Karisma Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in his quarantine birthday celebration

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on 16th August 2020 and his ladylove Kareena Kapoor Khan left no stone unturned in making his quarantine birthday special. We get a glimpe of the celebrations from Bebo’s social media handle in which she has shared a few pictures and videos. Khan turned 50 yesterday and we must admit that the actor has not lost his charm yet! If you do not believe us than you should definitely have a look at his pictures!

Meanwhile, it seems like the couple did not observe the celebrations alone. Joining them was none other than Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor herself. The actress has also shared a picture on Instagram in which the three of them are posing together happily. Bebo looks stunning in a printed pink and white kaftan embellished with a brown belt. Birthday boy Saif, on the other hand, looks suave in a light pink kurta. Karisma Kapoor looks gorgeous in a loose black outfit.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (therealkareenakapoor) on

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala. He also made a cameo appearance in Dil Bechara featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena have recently broken a good piece of news to all their fans and admirers. The actress is pregnant with her second baby which means Taimur Ali Khan will be a big brother soon! As soon as the news spread on social media, everyone congratulated the couple on social media.  

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday and her baby bump makes its first appearance

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement