PHOTO: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor twin in white as they are spotted holidaying in Goa

While it was unclear where Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were headed, it is now confirmed that they are holidaying in Goa. Check out their photos below.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor sparked fresh rumours when they were snapped at the Mumbai airport on the first day of the year as they left the city. While Kartik flew solo, Janhvi was accompanied with her sister . Their airport arrival definitely left fans wondering if something has been brewing between the two. While it was unclear where the actors were headed, it is now confirmed that they are holidaying in Goa.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted by fans on the beaches of Goa as he enjoyed a meal in the sunshine state. The actor's photos with his fans were quick to make it to social media as he smiled happily for some selfies. While that was exciting enough for fans, another photo of Kartik and Janhvi surfaced on the Internet.

Shared by an Instagram handle Favela Goa, the photo shows Kartik and Janhvi twinning in white for their meal outing. In the photo, the actors can be seen posing for the camera inside the restaurant. Kartik and Janhvi's fans were quick enough to take note.

Check out Kartik and Janhvi's photos from Goa below:

Photos of Kartik Aaryan with fans spotted in Antares Restaurant in Goa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PflHfrkN7I — Kartik Aaryan News (@KartikAaryaNews) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the co-stars will be coming together for the first time onscreen for Dostana 2. While it has been some time since the film was announced, the film's shoot is yet to begin. We wonder what's brewing between Janhvi and Kartik? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

