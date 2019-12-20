PHOTO: Kartik Aaryan's 7am grumpy selfie is all of us in the morning

Kartik Aaryan shares a 7am grumpy selfie and we couldn't relate any better.

Kartik Aaryan has the heart of the netizens owing to his quirkiness and style. The actor grabbed eyeballs with his first film Pyaar Ka Punchanama with his hilarious monologue on love and relationships but rose to fame after his film Luka Chuppi. With his recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has skyrocketed his popularity to another level. His Chintu Tyagi act has made him the center of attraction and his millennial energy has become a buzz.

Besides his great acting, Kartik is also making a lot of noise for his social media game. The actor seems to be an avid Instagram user treating his fans with daily updates. Kartik became the first Bollywood actor to have an Instagram filter dedicated to a character from his film and it was Chintu Tyagi from Pati Patni Aur Woh. His posts are quite funny and we can often relate to them. Recently, the actor shared a grumpy 7 am selfie and it is all of us early in the morning. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has his bag full with four films lined up in 2020. The actor will soon be seen in Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya. He is also to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

