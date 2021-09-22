PHOTO: Katrina Kaif relishes the serene view of nature amid Tiger 3 shoot in Austria

has been quite busy for the past few weeks as she’s shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 where she will feature opposite Salman Khan. After completing their shooting in Russia and Turkey, the actors are now shooting the last leg of their international schedule in Austria. Lately, Katrina has been extremely active on social media where she often treats fans to some BTS moments and beautiful pictures from these foreign locations. Following this trajectory, a few moments back, the actress dropped another photo on the gram while she’s shooting in Austria.

Taking to the photo-sharing-application, Katrina shared a picture on Instagram stories. In the photo shared by her, Katrina can be seen sitting inside a bus, and staring out of the window. Katrina is seen gazing at the breathtaking Austrian landscape featuring distant blue hills, green fields, and a beautiful road. She’s seen dressed in an olive-green shirt, light blue wide-legged pants, and chunky sneakers. In front of her is seated hair stylist Amit Thakur, who seems to be enjoying the view too. Amit shared the picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, ‘A poor attempt of cheating a look’. Katrina reshared Amit’s story and wrote, “Uh mine is great”.

Take a look:

Katrina and Salman have been shooting for the international schedule of Tiger 3 since last month. They will reportedly be back by the end of this month after wrapping up the last leg of the schedule in Austria. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and reportedly also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. It is being backed by Yash Raj Films.