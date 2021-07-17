PHOTO: Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor shell out major sister goals as they get matching tattoos

Anshula Kapoor shows the world her unbreakable bond with sister Khushi Kapoor. The sisters get inked together. Scroll below to see.

just got inked and this time with her favourite person, Anshula Kapoor. Their unbreakable bond is clearly visible. Boney Kapoor’s daughters gave us major sister goals as they got a matching tattoo. The new tattoo is inspired by the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. Anshula Kapoor shared a sneak-peek of the same with her followers. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of their tattoo and wrote, “Love you to pieces @khushi05k hehe #Punny #CozWeFitTogether”

As soon as Anshula posted the pictures, her fans and followers bombarded the comment section with love. One of the fans said, “awwiee this is so so cute.” Another one added, “Damn how cute”. “Y'all are so cute”, said a third one. Many others said it was a major sister goal. Her comment section was filled with heart and fire emoticons. Anshula Kapoor, , Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in recent years have grown close to each other. The siblings are often seen spending time together. They keep their fans updated by posting pictures of each other on social media.

Take a look:

Recently, the actor Arjun Kapoor opened up on Janhvi calling him ‘bhaiya’. He said that he is still getting accustomed to it. “It sounds very strange. Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very different manner. And now this ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that it sounds like very new to me,” he added during a Clubhouse session. He further said, “I have never asked her to call me by any specific name. It comes to them very naturally."

