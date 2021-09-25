PHOTO: Khushi Kapoor gives first try at Vinyasa Yoga on the reformer, rocks pink gym wear

Although has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. From candid photos to fashion statements, the star kid’s post manages to create a massive buzz among her followers. However, this time it was her trainer, who gave us a quick sneak peek into her fitness session. The youngster often gets spotted outside her gym thereby giving us an indication that she is an avid fitness enthusiast and her trainer’s latest social media has become a testimony to it.

In the pictures, fans can see Khushi donning a pink comfy athleisure as she attempts Vinyasa Yoga for the first time. Standing on the reformer, the star-kid shells out major fitness goals as she channels her inner yogini. While sharing the pictures, her trainer said, “@khushi05k in the midst of the warrior on the reformer! Her first try at Vinyasa Yoga on the reformer and she did pretty well, these exercises on the reformer require a lot of control, balance and strength!”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post caught the attention of Khushi Kapoor, she immediately resorted to the comment section to appreciate the gesture with a cute laugh. Meanwhile, many users hailed the star-kid as amazing and flooded the post with umpteen hearts and smiley emoticons. This comes just a day after sister Shanaya called Khushi her ‘scorpio’ twin with an endearing post.

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother . The details of her Bollywood debut remains unclear. However, father Boney Kapoor in a previous interview has said that he won’t launch his daughter into the showbiz world. Instead, he reportedly will prefer someone else to give her a break in the industry.

