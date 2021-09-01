PHOTO: Kiara Advani is impressed with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s new post caption

Actor kicked off September month by dropping an uber-cool picture of himself on the photo-sharing application. The ‘Student of the year’ actor can be seen dressed in stylish casuals from in the picture that seems to be from one of his latest photoshoots. Sidharth captioned the picture with a beautiful quote that read, ‘I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it. -Thomas Jefferson’. The post received a lot of love and appreciation from his numerous fans and followers, but this one person caught out attention and it was none other than Sidharth’s co star Kiara Advani.

Rumoured girlfriend Kiara too noticed Sidharth’s new picture but was left impressed with his noteworthy caption. She rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Caption” with a fire emoticon. Meanwhile, Sidharth’s fans also showered love on his post. One of the fans, said, “SHERSHAAH OF BOLLYWOOD”, the other one wrote, “To much hotness to handle”. Scores of followers dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. Among others, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter also liked the actor’s fresh post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara are currently basking in the success of ‘Shershaah’, a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film is not complete yet. Sidharth has Mission Majnu, Thank God in his kitty.