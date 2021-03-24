PHOTO: Krishna Shroff lifts brother Tiger Shroff on her shoulders; Says ‘He’s always got my back’

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are giving us some major brother and sister goals in this latest Instagram post. They often shell out sibling goals and fans love it.

Tiger Shroff is very soon going to start the shooting of his forthcoming film Heropanti 2. He has already begun the preparation for the film. Heropanti 2 is Tiger and Ahmed’s third film together after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The film was announced in February last year. On Tiger’s birthday this year, the makers had unveiled the upcoming actioner’s release date as December 3, 2021. Apart from this, Tiger Shroff also shares a strong bond with his sister Krishna Shroff. Their pictures have always taken the internet by a storm.

Today, Krishna Shroff shared a picture and video too on her Instagram. In the picture, Krishna is seen lifting her brother Tiger Shroff and the action star is seen showing off his muscles. It looks like it was a fun day out for Tiger and Krishna in the gym together. Krishna wrote, “He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff.” The picture is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Tiger is also seen kickboxing and on the other side is none other than Krishna, who bends backwards as he nails a kick over her head.

Recently, Jackie Shroff had said, “"I am so proud of him. In fact, he has inspired me to keep myself as healthy as possible and he inspires a lot of children to keep their health strong. I am so happy, God has been really kind and people who love him have been so kind. I've got a boost in my life and career also. I am known as Tiger's father, which makes me feel really proud of him.” He will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Ganapath Part-1, where he will be seen playing a boxer in the same with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he also has Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 in his pipeline.

