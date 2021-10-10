PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gives a chic twist to her baggy mom denim, proves white top is never basic

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The model and actor can slip into any ensemble giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Recently, she caught the attention of paparazzi outside an upscale restaurant in the dream city, Mumbai. While doing so, the fashionista showed us how white top can never be basic.

In the pictures, Malaika Arora can be seen upping her style game donning a plain white t-shirt. But what caught our attention is that the diva teamed her top with baggy mom jeans and it absolutely accentuated her chic look. Going for the minimal approach, her makeup kept simple, however, she surely paired her look with a statement sling bag that broke the monotony of her look. Hair tied in a messy bun with spotless white shoes rounded off her entire look. Malaika Arora also followed the COVID-19 protocol by covering her face with a black mask. Although she appeared to be in haste, the actor waved at the paps before leaving the place.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she is gearing up to judge another season of dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting the show.

