PHOTO: Malaika Arora looks every inch of a diva in white shirt dress, boots & coat as she vacays in Morocco

Currently, Malaika Arora is vacationing in Morocco and she shared a photo from her vacay wherein she looks gorgeous as ever.

For all those who are missing ’s paparazzi photos outside the gym, then let us tell you that currently, Malaika is on a vacation and therefore, she isn’t getting papped out and about the city. We say this because thanks to social media, Malaika has been updating her fans online and today, she posted a photo wherein she looks every inch of a diva in a shirt dress paired with a jacket and boots. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Sukh in a souk #marrakech..”

In another photo, 46-year-old Malaika Arora is seen posing on a bike and tagged it as her ‘weekend ride’. Be it her vacay photos, gym looks or red carpet appearances, Malaika Arora always makes heads turn with her glamorous look and on the work front, it is being reported that this Munni Badnaam actress will be seen judging dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Ever since Malaika Arora and have come out in the open about their relationship, the two have been quizzed about their marriage plans and during a recent interview, when the Panipat actor was asked on facing family pressure to marry Malaika, he had stated that although he listens to everyone he does what he wants to do. As for the wedding rumours, the Panipat actor said that even his family stops pushing him after a certain point. Furthermore, Arjun said that he has never let them down with the way he conducts himself and they understand that if he makes a decision, it comes from a practical point of view, adding, that whenever he takes a decision of that proportion, he will keep his family in mind.

