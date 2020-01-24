PHOTO: Malaika Arora poses in white attire and matches it with a pair of tassel knee length boots

Malaika Arora poses in a white attire and matches it with a pair of tassel knee length boots. The actress dons a grey faux fur shrug over her sheer dress.

Speaking of style, is one diva giving the other actresses a run for the money. At the age of 46, Malaika is a source of style inspiration for many. Keeping glam and fashion in handy, the actress never fails to impress the fashion police. Malaika's Instagram handle is a delight for the sore eyes! Be it exercise or clothes, her profile has the solution to every fitness and fashion related query. While her gym looks is a thing! her Instagram pictures are no less.

A few hours ago, taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a picture of herself posing in a sheer white dress. The actress wore a grey faux fur shrug and matched her outfit with black coloured tassel knee-length boots. "Yes jus lounging around very casually ...... GUTSSSSS", Malaika captioned her picture as she posed on a sofa against a fancy backdrop with a red wall and photos hanging on it. Check it out:

Ever since Malaika Arora and have come out in the open about their relationship, the media, as well as fans and relatives, have been popping the question of their marriage. During a media interaction, Arjun Kapoor once again attested his love for Malika. However, as for the wedding rumours, the Panipat actor said that even his family stops pushing him after a certain point. Furthermore, he stated that wedding is not on the cards anytime soon.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons black athleisure and sports red lips as she heads to the gym

Credits :Instagram

Read More