PHOTO: Malaika Arora & sister Amrita are having fun time in Goa along with others ahead of New Year

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita are currently having a fun time in Goa along with few others ahead of New Year. Check out their latest picture.

As the year is coming to an end and we are all set to welcome 2020, everyone has been indulged in the celebrations which are going to continue for a few more days. Just like others, our beloved celebs from B – town have also come up with their own plans for the same. While some of them have jetted off to exotic locations for enjoying the New Year, a few others have decided to spend time with their loved ones.

and her sister Amrita Arora is no less and the two of them have started with the celebrations too. The two of them are currently holidaying in Goa with Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak and few other friends. Amrita has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which all of them can be seen in an ecstatic mood while posing for the camera. But what has especially caught our attention is Malaika’s extraordinary head gear which surely steals the limelight!

Check out Amrita Arora’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks chic in her off duty look as she slays in a pink sweatshirt and jeans)

Well, it is quite evident from here that the Arora sisters are planning to ring in the New Year in Goa itself. Talking about Malaika Arora, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been in the news since a very long time because of her relationship with . The two of them are often spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers while making public appearances. They jet off for exotic vacays too and tease their fans with glimpses from the same on their respective social media handles.

Credits :Instagram

Read More