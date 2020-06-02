PHOTO: Malaika Arora takes us through her ‘various stages of lockdown’ & we’re in awe of her glow in each one

Malaika Arora is among the popular stars who has managed to leave fans in awe of her commitment to fitness. Amid the lockdown, the gorgeous star has been sharing photos and now, she shared one to give fans a glimpse of each stage of staying home.

Amid the lockdown, stars of Bollywood too have been staying at home. It has been a while since the lockdown was enforced across the country and recently, a 5th time, it has been implemented with various relaxations. Amid the lockdown, too has been staying home and spending time with her son and pet dog Casper. The gorgeous star has been sharing updates about what she is up to at home on social media and fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, Malaika summed up her lockdown stages in one collage of 4 photos, each one depicting a different mood. However, the one common thing in all the photos of Malaika was her flawless and glowing skin. The gorgeous star is seen taking fans through her various stages of lockdown with a set of photos. From fooling around with her hair to lazing all day in bed to posing for selfies to spending time with her own self, Malaika has surely made most of the lockdown.

She shared the photo and wrote, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane.” Being a fitness enthusiast, Malaika has been working out virtually from home with her friends and often is seen sharing videos of the same on social media. Not just this, her best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat and sister Amrita Arora watched a series Four More Shots Please! Season 2 virtually together and shared a photo on social media of the same. Recently, Malaika was inspired by Kareena to ditch her gym wear and workout in Kaftan at home and she shared a photo of herself that was loved by all. On the work front, Malaika was a judge on the dance show, India’s Best Dancer.

