PHOTO: Mira Rajput just revealed Shahid Kapoor’s text to her & we bet you can’t guess what it is

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. She often treats fans to fun sneak peeks into her life with Shahid and their two kids Misha and Zain. Sunday night was no different with Mira sharing a text between her and the Udta Punjab actor. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a screenshot of a text that Shahid sent her on the photo-sharing application. Shahid had sent Mira an Instagram reel featuring a skincare product and then told her to, ‘Find out what this is’.

Posting the screenshot on her Instagram stories Mira teased husband Shahid’s query and interest in skincare. She wrote, “Look who’s curious about skincare! #realinfluence”. Mira often makes social media posts on skincare and haircare, and shares tips and DIY remedies for healthy skin and hair as well. She even posted a DIY skincare video on her Instagram feed this January. The ingredients she used in the process were all natural and things one can easily find in one’s homes and kitchens. “I have been doing these mixes of all kinds of things from the kitchen since I was 14 and I think that is what has inculcated this passion that I now have toward skincare and holistic beauty,” Mira said.

Have a look at Mira’s aforementioned Instagram story below:

Both Shahid and Mira constantly feature on each other’s feeds. The young couple’s social media PDA has fans gushing over them. Shahid and Mira recently celebrated daughter Misha’s 5th birthday. Their younger child, Zain Kapoor will soon turn three in September.