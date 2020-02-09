PHOTO: Mira Rajput poses for a loved up click with Shahid Kapoor and it is all things heart

Mira Rajput is all hearts for Shahid Kapoor and their recent photograph serves as major couple goals.

Mira Rajput and have the most adorable love story ever. Call them old school, but their love is one of a kind that leaves major couple goals for us. Their arranged cum love marriage makes us believe that love does exist. Shahid and Mira met only a few times before they took the plunge. The 13 years age gap was no barrier in their love story. Ever since the two get married, they have been one of the ideal couples in B-Town.

Mira and Shahid often share cute photographs of themselves on social media. The husband-wife also hit the gym together. Recently, Mira has shared a loved up picture with hubby Shahid and is it all things heart. Mira is hugging Shahid from behind while the Kabir Singh actor is engrossed in thinking. The monochrome picture is a lovely candid that shows nothing but love between Shahid and Mira. It looks like one of the post or pre-workout pictures as the couple seems to be dressed in stylish athleisure. Check it out:

Shahid is wearing a sweatshirt and track pants, posing with his hands inside the pocket while Mira has clubbed up a stylish sports bralette with gym pants and sports shoes while she wraps her arms around hubby Shahid. The couple is also blessed with two adorable kids, Misha and Zain. Misha is Shahid and Mira's first child and is 3 years old now while son Zain Kapoor is a year old and is the recent addition in the family.

