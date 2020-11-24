PHOTO: Mira Rajput shares a sneak peek of her 'queen' Misha’s chess lessons; Says 'Never too young to start'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a glimpse of her little one, Misha Kapoor learning chess. The cute munchkin could be seen making a move in the game when mom Mira captured her in the frame.

Actor and wife Mira Rajput are among those couples in Bollywood who have successfully managed to strike a balance between their work lives and home. The two dote on their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain and spend time with them. While Shahid had left for the Jersey shoot last month, Mira continued to stay with kids Misha and Zain. Often, she shares glimpses of their shenanigans at home and today, she shared how daughter Misha has begun learning Chess and left fans impressed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a sneak peek of Misha from her chess class. In the photo, we could see tiny hands moving the pieces on the chessboard. Seeing the same, proud mommy Mira could not resist showering her little one with love. She shared the photo on her handle and expressed that for kids, it is never too young to start to learn something new. She also called Misha her 'queen' as she dropped the photo.

Sharing Misha's photo from her chess lessons, Mira wrote, "Never too young to start, my queen." The cute glimpse of Shahid and Mira's little one turning to the game of chess left fans in awe.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, on Diwali, Mira spent time with Shahid Kapoor and the actor shared photos with his wife on social media. Seeing the two together, fans could not stop gushing over them. Amid the lockdown too, Mira and Shahid used to treat fans with their cute photos on social media. Not just this, Mira even used to share what her kids were up to. She even shared glimpses from Misha and Zain's birthday parties on her handle.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

