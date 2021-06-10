PHOTO: Navya Naveli Nanda shows her 'somewhat professional' look while flaunting bright blue sweater

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful photo of herself. Check out the details.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is an avid social media user and has gained a massive fan following on Instagram. The diva keeps netizens updated with the nitty gritty of her life and often shares gorgeous photos of herself. Shortly after she graduated in 2020, Navya became an entrepreneur after she launched a healthcare platform called Aara Health. She recently took to the photo sharing platform to share a snap with the co founder of the platform, Pragya Saboo.

In the photo, we can see Navya beaming with joy while standing next to her friend. She is seen clad in an eye catching bright blue coloured sweater, which she paired with matching jeans and a white shirt. On the other hand, Pragya is seen in a multicoloured striped sweater. Along with the picture, Navya penned a brief caption, "Us looking somewhat professional..One half of team @aarahealth !!" The beautiful photo instantly grabbed everyone’s attention and the comments section of the post was stormed with compliments for the duo.

Actress Athiya Shetty also took to the comments to react to the snap by dropping a heart emoji.

Navya, who is Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter, recently shared that she will be following her father’s footsteps and joining her father in their family business, Escorts. In an interview with Vogue, she had opened up about the same. “It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda,” she said.

