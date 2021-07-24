PHOTO: Navya Naveli Nanda ups her style game in checked shrug; Leaves Neetu Kapoor impressed

The new-gen star kid is an active social media user. The granddaughter of famous actor Amitabh Bachchan, often takes to her Instagram profile to share stunning photographs of herself among her fan army. On Friday, July 23, Navya was seen doing the same. She dropped a stunning picture from her recent photoshoot and fans are loving it. Donning a checked outfit, the celebrity kid shared an infectious smile that did not only impress her followers but also left mind-blown.

In the photo shared by her, Navya Naveli Nanda aces her fashion game in an oversized checked jacket. Topped over a white top, her chic look was kept simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessories. Navya Naveli seems to have a thing for minimalism and following the same, the diva also kept her makeup undertoned. Seated on a wooden chair, Navya dazzled in denim pants as the camera captured her.

Take a look:

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, celebs quickly responded to it by complimenting Navya. Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons on the post, meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor hailed her as, "Beautiful." Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also joined the bandwagon showcasing her love while Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Smiles for miles” before adding a heart emoticon. Talking about Navya’s Bollywood debut, it is yet unclear if the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her grandfather but she has already amassed a thunderous following on social media.

