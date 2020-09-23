Photo: Neena Gupta is all decked up to get clicked at home; Actress says 'Happy to wear jewellery'

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her as she gets herself clicked at home.

Neena Gupta has kept her fans updated with her latest pictures and videos even amid the coronavirus lockdown. The senior actor is an avid social media user and her posts go viral in no time. In fact, not only her videos and pictures, her captions also catch attention. Today, Neena Gupta has shared a gorgeous picture of her as she has indulged in an at-home photoshoot. The Baadhai Ho actor has mentioned in her caption that she is happy to wear all her jewellery to get snapped indoors.

In the latest picture, Neena Gupta can be seen all decked up in a black dress. To add more to her look she has paired multi-coloured bangles, a statement neckpiece and a stud. The actress kept her makeup minimal and she is looking stunning as usual. However, it’s her caption which is winning our hearts. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Ghar mein jevar pehen ke photo khincha ke khush hun".

Have a look at Neena Gupta’s latest picture here:

Amid lockdown, the actress was in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra. During that time, she gave us a few glimpses of her daily activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, when the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' star got back to work after six months, post nationwide lockdown, she had shared a video as she was getting her makeup and hair done for a shoot.

Further, Neena has recently received a lot of appreciation for her web series ‘Masaba Masaba’ in which she has worked with daughter and renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The actress was last seen in 'Panga'. Apart from Neena, the film also featured , Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in lead roles.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta's HONEST confession: If my husband wasn't nice to Masaba, I wouldn't have married him

Credits :Neena Gupta Instagram

Share your comment ×