  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Photo: Neena Gupta is all decked up to get clicked at home; Actress says 'Happy to wear jewellery'

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her as she gets herself clicked at home.
21666 reads Mumbai
Neena Gupta shares a new pic on InstaPhoto: Neena Gupta is all decked up to get clicked at home; Actress says 'Happy to wear jewellery'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Neena Gupta has kept her fans updated with her latest pictures and videos even amid the coronavirus lockdown. The senior actor is an avid social media user and her posts go viral in no time. In fact, not only her videos and pictures, her captions also catch attention. Today, Neena Gupta has shared a gorgeous picture of her as she has indulged in an at-home photoshoot. The Baadhai Ho actor has mentioned in her caption that she is happy to wear all her jewellery to get snapped indoors.

In the latest picture, Neena Gupta can be seen all decked up in a black dress. To add more to her look she has paired multi-coloured bangles, a statement neckpiece and a stud. The actress kept her makeup minimal and she is looking stunning as usual. However, it’s her caption which is winning our hearts. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Ghar mein jevar pehen ke photo khincha ke khush hun".

Have a look at Neena Gupta’s latest picture here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ghar mein jevar pehen ke photo khincha ke khush hun

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Amid lockdown, the actress was in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra. During that time, she gave us a few glimpses of her daily activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, when the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' star got back to work after six months, post nationwide lockdown, she had shared a video as she was getting her makeup and hair done for a shoot.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Got to work! Got to work!

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Further, Neena has recently received a lot of appreciation for her web series ‘Masaba Masaba’ in which she has worked with daughter and renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The actress was last seen in 'Panga'. Apart from Neena, the film also featured Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in lead roles.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta's HONEST confession: If my husband wasn't nice to Masaba, I wouldn't have married him

Credits :Neena Gupta Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement