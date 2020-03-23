PHOTO: Neena Gupta puts Vivek Mehra on head messaging duties: Huband ko istemal karo na

Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra are enjoying their self-quarantine time in the mountains. The actress has put her husband on "champi" duty.

Neena Gupta is making the best use of the self-isolation. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress took to Instagram and revealed that she and her husband Vivek Mehra have gone under self-quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Unlike many Bollywood stars, who have chosen to stay back home, Neena headed off to Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand to spend their self-quarantine days with Vivek. The actress has now shared that she is "using" her husband to get a head massage during their break.

Neena took to Instagram and shared a picture from the couple's weekend rendezvous. In the photo, Neena is seated against the picturesque valley, wearing a velvet sweater and soaking up the sun. Vivek, dressed in a checked-overcoat, white shirt and trousers, was seen standing and giving her a massage.

The Badaai Ho star shared the heartwarming picture with the caption, "Huband ko istemal karo na", a pun at the novel Corona. Check out the photo below:

The picture has left fans gushing. While some were jealous about her "champi", others showered the couple with love. Vivek and Neena tied the knot in 2008. Prior to her wedding to the chartered accountant, the actress was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. They are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Neena confessed she was judged for having Masaba. "For some, I was brave. But it wasn't about being brave. My media personality is very different from what I'm in real life. I think it's not difficult to decide whether to have the baby or not. The decision is not as difficult but keeping up with your decision and what comes with it was. Initially, I was called brave and that gave a negative image to me. I don't know why but suddenly I started getting these negative roles on TV."

Watch the whole interview below:

