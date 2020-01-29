PHOTO: Neena Gupta sports a new haircut; asks Google to show her reduced age now

Neena Gupta is as young as ever! and her recent Instagram picture where she sports a new haircut is proof.

Neena Gupta seems to be reverse aging these days! The actress has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram for long. Neena Gupta rose to fame once again after she featured in the 2019 film Badhaai Ho. The actress shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana but played the central character in the film along with Gajraj Rao. Neena Gupta has always been an avid social media user. The actress is extremely fond of clicking photographs and posting them on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the actress has shared another picture of herself on her social media handles where she is sporting a new haircut. Aging fine like wine, the 60-years-old actress is shelling out major style goals. In the new picture that Neena Gupta posted a few hours ago, it is hard to guess her age. The actress is seen in a black dress as she smiles at the camera, posing in her new hairstyle. "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do ! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut", she writes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta will soon be seen reuniting with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay protagonist. The film revolves around homosexuality and the trailer is already being lauded by the netizens. Neena Gupta recently featured in starrer Panga as well where she essayed the role of Kangana's mother.

Credits :Instagram

